The Opposition Report: Chelsea [PL]

A COVID-19 hit Manchester City travel down to East London to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the Premier League. After Monday's game was postponed, the rest of the City squad fortunately tested negative, and this game is set to go ahead.

Chelsea themselves are not on a good run of results, picking up only four points from a possible 12. Loses to Wolves and Arsenal, as well as dropping late points to Aston Villa, has seen them drop to 5th in the table.

Rank and Report run us through all you need to know before this one..

LEAGUE POSITION: 5th

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 7W – 5D – 4L

MANAGER: Frank Lampard

KEY PLAYER(S): Mason Mount & N’Golo Kante

Season Breakdown

After Frank Lampard guided his young side to a respectable fourth place finish last season, Chelsea embarked on a remarkable transfer window which saw them lure in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell. Naturally, with greater resource comes greater expectation, so Lampard will be under pressure to translate his improved squad into an improved league finish.

On paper, Chelsea’s season started badly with dropped points against West Brom and Southampton, picked up markedly with a run of six successive wins, before subsiding again in recent weeks.

Lampard’s side currently sit sixth, but with games in hand surrounding them, their true position is more like eighth or ninth. Add in the fact that their best league scalps this season are West Ham and Leeds, 10th and 11th at the time of writing, and Chelsea’s season so far begins to look mightily unimpressive.

Last time out, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa. The game prior saw them beaten handsomely by London rivals Arsenal, who capitalised on the Blues’ poor showing to end their abysmal seven-game winless run.

Evidently, Chelsea’s season isn’t going entirely to plan. Although Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and particularly Ben Chilwell have integrated seamlessly into Lampard’s squad, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled to make their mark. The German pair cost a combined £120m, but neither are being played in their preferred position. This principally comes down to a problem which, in truth, is not such a bad one to have: Chelsea are well over-staffed in attacking areas.

Ziyech’s projected comeback against City makes Lampard’s selection harder still, but perhaps we are more likely to see him eased in from the bench. Hugely impressive young right-back Reece James, meanwhile, will be a big miss with a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea Threat

When a team is blessed with attacking talent, as Chelsea are, there will inevitably be bundles of offensive threat whether Lampard chooses Plan A, Plan B or Plan C.

Whether he opts for Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud as the team’s focal point, both provide a killer instinct, good physicality and hot goal-scoring form.

On the wing, Timo Werner’s searing pace means he is always a threat in behind. He is never short of goal-scoring opportunities as a result, but his recent finishing has been well below-par. Christian Pulisic’s mesmeric footwork on the opposite flank makes him an extremely tough player to handle. Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech represent top-class wide options at Lampard’s disposal.

The wingers tend to tuck in to link-up with the central striker, leaving the full-backs to push higher up and provide wide opportunities.

With Reece James out injured on the right, one would suspect these wide advances will come primarily from Chilwell on the left as Cesar Azpilicueta is more of a defensive-minded right-back.

Despite their attacking importance, advancing defenders leave room for Manchester City to exploit. Although, with N’Golo Kante roaming midfield who is world-class at breaking down attacks, City will have to act quickly to pounce on such opportunities.

Elsewhere in the side, Mason Mount is quickly becoming the crucial cog in Chelsea’s inner workings. As an energetic presser, Mount will ensure City don’t have the luxury of picking their passes out from the back. Meanwhile, he is so technically gifted and forward-thinking that he looks to kickstart attacks almost every time he receives the ball in midfield.

In summary, Chelsea are a team with no shortage of threat. However, that threat is yet to fully materialise on a consistent basis. Players like Werner strike fear into every side in Europe, but when he is shoehorned into the side out of position it is hard to know what you will get from game to game.

City’s 10 game unbeaten run suggests their form is heading in the opposite direction to Chelsea’s. On that basis, City would have to be slight favourites. However, five first team absentees from the City camp due to COVID-19 have well and truly thrust a spanner in the works. Stamford Bridge awaits for this fascinating encounter.

