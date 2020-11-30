SI.com
City Xtra
The Opposition Report: FC Porto [UCL]

Rank & Report Football

The Rank and Report Football Show are back again to run you through everything you need to know about Tuesday night's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side travel to Portugal to face FC Porto in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage

Although qualification for the last-16 of the competition is already secured for the Blues, the focus have firmly turned to obtaining top spot in Group C - an achievement that could be decisive in City receiving a more favourable draw in the next round of the competition.

LEAGUE POSITION: 2nd
SEASON BREAKDOWN: 5W - 1D - 2L
MANAGER: Sérgio Conceição
KEY PLAYER: Sérgio Oliveira

PREDICTED XI

lineup

Season Summary

A Liga NOS title is the annual expectation for FC Porto. Bitter rival SL Benfica are the only club worth more financially in Portuguese football.

So far this season it has been a decent, but not perfect, start for Sérgio Conceição’s side. They currently sit in second place but are already six points behind title rivals Sporting Lisbon. Sérgio Oliveira has been a revelation in midfield, boasting a season tally of four goals and three assists in eight appearances for the Portuguese giants.

The achilles heel to this point has been in defence, conceding 10 goals through their eight league games - making them one of only two teams in the top half of the table to hit double digits in that category. An early november foot injury suffered by experienced centre-half Pepe has certainly not helped.

In the Champions League, it has also been a great start. Sitting in second in Group C with nine points and only one win away from qualification to the knock-out stage of the tournament would have been the expected outcome when the group draw was made.

Defensively the Liga NOS club have been far stronger in the competition, conceding only three goals in the four games played - with all three coming against their midweek opponent Manchester City at the Etihad last time out.

They will hope to keep that tally down in the reverse fixture in Portugal...

fbl-eur-c1-marseille-porto
(Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Porto Threat

If there is anything that Porto do particularly well, it is attack, and attack dynamically!

Sérgio Oliveira typically plays in a holding midfield role but still tops the team charts in both goals and assists. Whether it is 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2, the attacking players are fluid and tend to rotate, which could tie the Manchester City defence in knots if they are not careful.

Luis Diaz has the pace and dribbling ability to threaten any backline. In fact, you may remember his solo goal in front of the family stand at the Etihad just over a month ago. 

Jesus Corona provides both goals and quality service in the box from a wide right position - an area where Manchester City have defensive question marks.

If the Portuguese club are to get anything from this game, it will have to come from their attacking force, and it will likely require a high scoring game.

manchester-city-v-fc-porto-group-c-uefa-champions-league-5
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

How to Threaten Porto

To echo the sentiment from our Olympiacos preview, Portuguese clubs typically don’t have the resources or squad size to compete with big Premier League clubs, and Porto are no exception.

Manchester City are coming off of the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in the Premier League and if that form holds over, Porto will certainly be in trouble.

With Pepe out injured, a centre back pairing of former Newcastle United man Chancel Mbemba, and Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr will be tested, and tested often. Porto will have to rely on their attack and hope for the best at the back.

It won’t be a stroll in the park for Manchester City but if both teams are in top form, it should be a relatively comfortable day for Pep Guardiola's side and their attack - which is on the verge of catching fire if the weekend's performance is anything to go by.

fbl-eur-c1-porto-marseille
(Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

You can follow our writers here: @Rank_Report

You can follow us for live match coverage here: @City_Xtra

