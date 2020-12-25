The Opposition Report: Newcastle United (PL)

Manchester City take on a depleted Newcastle United side in the traditional Boxing Day fixture this year, with the Blues coming into the game off the back of an impressive victory at the Emirates in midweek.

The Rank & Report Football Show run you through everything you need to know about the visitors to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night!

Opposition Report: Newcastle United

LEAGUE POSITION: 12th

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 5W – 3D – 5L

MANAGER: Steve Bruce

KEY PLAYER: Callum Wilson

PREDICTED XI

Season Review

With trickster Allan Saint-Maximin and club captain Jamal Lascelles still feeling the ill-effects of COVID-19, an injury hit Newcastle side are currently in a poor run of form.

The Magpies were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the week by Brentford, while their domestic fortunes have only been heading in one direction. Away draws at Wolves and Tottenham, coupled with a home victory against Everton signified an extremely promising start to the season for Steve Bruce’s men. However they have now lost three of their last five league games, including a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Leeds.

They only escaped defeat twice in that sequence - a narrow victory over West Brom, and a disappointing home draw against strugglers Fulham. The latter result is made more damaging by the fact the West London outfit battled through the last half an hour with 10 men.

Although £40 million signing Joelinton is finally showing signs of improvement almost 18-months after joining, Newcastle’s season so far has been all about Callum Wilson. The former Bournemouth striker signed for Newcastle in the summer, hitting the ground running with eight goals in his first 12 league games.

Needless to say, The Magpies owe much of their current lower-mid-table status to Wilson, although many fans will feel aggrieved that Bruce has been unable to improve their general standing from last season.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Newcastle United Threat

This segment of the opposition report usually concerns a team’s attacking prowess. In Newcastle’s case, there isn’t much to delve into.

Statistically, Newcastle sit rock bottom among Premier League teams in terms of possession, progressive passes, shots and shots on target. These stats should certainly hold up if Bruce, as expected, reverts to a hyper-defensive flat back five. Indeed, Bruce has experimented with a more attacking 4-4-2 in recent weeks, but after a poor run of results it would be a surprise to see him take a risk like that at The Etihad.

Generally, in this formation the ‘wing-backs’ play more like full-backs, making a wide defensive bank which sacrifices their opportunities to bomb forward. Combine this with a hard-working, industrious but not especially attacking midfield and you have a side which is difficult to break down but offers precious little going the other way.

Indeed, the only players in this predicted line-up who are likely to attack with any regularity are Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Unless they are able to conjure a moment of brilliance between the pair of them, Newcastle may struggle to find the net this Saturday.

Of course, this brings us back to the inescapable fact that Newcastle will be difficult to break down. Such an approach could very well nick them a draw, or if a special moment or set-piece presents itself they could find themselves victorious.

However, even for all of Manchester City’s attacking woes, if they are allowed to knock on the door for 90 minutes you would be a fool to bet against them. Newcastle do not have much to hurt City, and realistically this should be another crucial win on City’s urgent road to recovery.

(Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

