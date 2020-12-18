The Opposition Report: Southampton [PL]

Manchester City travel to the south coast to take on third place Southampton in the Premier League this Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side are fresh off the back of a disappointing draw at home to West Brom and will be looking to bounce back.

Southampton on the other hand are flying. Ralph Hasenhüttl has got his side playing some brilliant football and it'll be a tough task for Pep Guardiola and co to get anything from the game.

The Rank and Report Football Show has provided us with everything we need to know about the hosts before this one...

LEAGUE POSITION: 3rd

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 7W – 3D – 3L

MANAGER: Ralph Hasenhuttl

KEY PLAYER(S): James Ward-Prowse & Danny Ings

PREDICTED XI

Season Review

Ralph Hasenhuttl has solid managerial pedigree, but after a distinguished five years in the Bundesliga his reign at Southampton started slowly. A solid 11th place finish last campaign was an early sign of progress, but this is the season everything seems to be falling into place.

Currently, the Saints sit third in the league, a mere point behind high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur. Having only been beaten by Spurs themselves, a Manchester United comeback and Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, the South Coast side are rapidly building a reputation as one of the brightest sides in England.

Southampton’s fine form is made more impressive by the fact they can only boast a lower-mid-table squad. Some may take issue with that claim, but regular starters Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu, Theo Walcott and Danny Ings all represent players who ultimately failed to make the grade at top clubs. Put simply, Hasenhuttl has coached a group of players to routinely punch above their weight.

Ings may have failed to make the desired impact during his spell at Liverpool, but he is certainly making amends now. The Englishman already has six league goals despite missing three games through injury, while a slick partnership has emerged with Che Adams who has bagged four goals himself.

Last time out, the Saints collected a point from the Emirates in a game which saw them enjoy plenty of the ball. It says something poignant about Southampton’s progression (as well as Arsenal’s demise) that they were expected by many to take all three points from North London.

The Southampton Threat

The Saints have racked up 25 goals already this season, a tally only bettered by Chelsea and Liverpool. Their starting strikers have just 40% of that total, showing that goals come from all over the side as the likes of Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse never shy away from such opportunities.

Hasenhuttl has instituted a philosophy of fast pressing off the ball and methodical build up on it. Attacks start from the back, inviting pressure which they then seek to exploit by speeding up play while opponents are out of position.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Theo Walcott provide searing pace on either flank, while Ward-Prowse has the craftiness to release them from tight spaces – a combination which can advance Southampton up the pitch in the blink of an eye.

Walcott is a player reborn since his return to the South Coast and his chipped finish against Arsenal showed his enduring class.

Ings, meanwhile, has established himself as a savvy front man with sharp movement, the ability to make the ball stick and a clinical right foot.

If their open-play threat was not enough to contend with, Ward-Prowse’s set-piece delivery is one of the best in the world. Retreating City players must think twice before conceding cheap fouls as in central areas he can put them on a postage stamp, while out wide he can whip deliveries into a pair of 6’3’’+ defenders in Jan Bednarek and Jannik Vestergaard.

Although the centre-half duo have impressed this campaign, Southampton only rank 12th for goals conceded. The Saints have let in three or more goals on four separate occasions so far, although Arsenal had to move the ball intelligently and quickly to breach them on Wednesday night – a concept City have struggled with of late.

Saturday afternoon’s encounter at St. Mary’s is a tough one to call. City’s struggles have been well-publicised this season, although bookmakers still make Guardiola’s men strong favourites. The Saints’ defensive woes may just give City an edge with Sergio Aguero working his way back into the side, but Hasenhuttl’s men will have no hesitation in tackling this challenge head-on.

