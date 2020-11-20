SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

The Opposition Report: Tottenham Hotspur [PL]

Rank & Report Football

The Rank and Report Football Show are here to run you through everything you need to know about Saturday evening's opposition for Pep Guardiola and his squad - as we take on Tottenham Hotspur in what could potentially turn out to be a huge game in the Premier League title race.

Opposition Report: Tottenham Hotspur

LEAGUE POSITION: 2nd
SEASON BREAKDOWN: 5W – 2D – 1L
MANAGER: Jose Mourinho
KEY PLAYERS: Harry Kane & Heung-Min Son

PREDICTED XI

image1

Tottenham Hostpur’s opening day loss at home to Everton now seems a distant memory. Since then, Jose Mourinho’s side have gone seven games unbeaten in the Premier League, including a 5-2 win at St. Mary’s and a stunning 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

Recently, Spurs have ground out a series of single-goal wins against Burnley, Brighton and West Bromwich Albion – the kind of scrappy victories that have become synonymous with Mourinho’s management style. Indeed, anyone who watched Tottenham’s All or Nothing series will know that grit and determination were the primary qualities he sought to improve in this Spurs side.

Eight games in and Mourinho’s men are proving many doubters wrong. As we dive deeper into the season it will become clear whether these scrappy victories signified a team that could win despite playing poorly, or just a team which was playing poorly.

As for this weekend, playing poorly is not an option. Manchester City represent their sternest test so far, and the Blues have points to make up.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley

How can Tottenham hurt Manchester City?

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have set the Premier League alight so far. Son is the joint top scorer with eight goals, whilst Kane is on course to blitz all previous assist records having notched eight in eight games.

Kane has found his groove playing in a slightly deeper role, using his guile and vision to play Son into scoring positions. Once the South-Korean is played in, he is equally deadly with his right or left foot. Defenders don’t know which way to show him, which is why he finds the net with such regularity. Both Kane and Son have class, quality and a killer instinct, and City will have a tough afternoon keeping them quiet.

Tottenham could also frustrate City defensively. For big games, Mourinho often opts to keep things tight at the back, a trait which has drawn criticism in the past. Nevertheless, Spurs have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League and Mourinho won’t be expected to throw caution to the wind against an attack as dangerous as City’s. Put simply, they will be well drilled, organised and tough to break down.

Harry-Kane-Heung-min-Son-673987

How can Tottenham be hurt by Manchester City?

To clarify - Spurs will be tough to break down unless Serge Aurier has anything to say about it.

First choice right-back Matt Doherty contracted COVID-19 this week, and Mourinho effectively has no choice but to pick Aurier as his replacement due to Japhet Tanganga’s ongoing injury. The Ivorian has earned a reputation for being reckless, whilst his defensive skillset cannot match that of Doherty.

With Gareth Bale and Aurier expected to start on the right-hand side, and Tanguy Ndombele occupying a central area, City could exploit this side of the pitch where the aforementioned Tottenham trio are not famed for their tireless running and hard work.

Aside from that, Spurs are a strong side with a strong manager. The tie is full of debates and storylines with Pep and Jose set to pit their wits against each other once again. After this tie, the football world will have a much clearer picture of matters towards the top of the Premier League. 

manchester-city-v-liverpool-premier-league (2)

-----

You can follow our writers here: @Rank_Report

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phil Foden to start after an impressive performance! - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predicted XI (PL)

Things you love to see...the last international break of the calendar year. Premier League action returns this weekend, and it's a big one for City, who travel to London to face Tottenham.

markgough96

Details of Pep Guardiola's new Man City contract revealed - break clause and major bonuses included

Details of Pep Guardiola's new deal at Manchester City have emerged on Friday evening, including an annual salary increase, a Champions League win bonus increase, and interesting revelation in regards to a clause that would allow the Catalan coach to opt out of his role a year early.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender still intends to leave the club despite Pep Guardiola's contract extension

Pep Guardiola’s new two-year contract extension will not influence the future of Eric Garcia.

Alex Farrell

Everything You Need To Know: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Back from the final international break of 2020 and just days after Pep Guardiola committed to a further two years at Manchester City, the Blues head to the capital to face Tottenham in the first of twelve games between now and the end of the year.

Harry Winters

"Kyle always tells me he has more goalkeeping appearances than me for City." - Man City goalkeeper reveals funny dressing room moments

Manchester City's back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson has talked about the dressing room, Kyle Walker and Secret Santa in a recent interview.

Nathan Allen

"What I want is for him to finish his career there." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Tottenham Hotspur)

Alongside our players banging in the goals, we've had a pretty successful international break. Attentions now turn to Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho in what seems like a must win game.

harryasiddall

Man City 'determined' to sign Barcelona forward - club to 'turn attentions' to player after Pep Guardiola contract extension

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the pursuit and potential signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, after Pep Guardiola committed the next two seasons of his managerial career to the Etihad Stadium, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

by

Netra pandey

Man City's Ferran Torres reveals messages Barcelona and Chelsea stars left for him on match ball

Man City's Ferran Torres has spoken of his delight at scoring a hattrick against Germany - and some of the messages left on the match ball have been revealed.

markgough96

'It was complicated' - Gareth Southgate admits issues in Phil Foden's return to England squad

Gareth Southgate discussed Phil Foden's return to the England squad - while Kevin de Bruyne predicted the youngster could become one of the world's best players.

markgough96

Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

Freddie Pye

by

NeoMalkX