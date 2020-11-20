The Opposition Report: Tottenham Hotspur [PL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are here to run you through everything you need to know about Saturday evening's opposition for Pep Guardiola and his squad - as we take on Tottenham Hotspur in what could potentially turn out to be a huge game in the Premier League title race.

Opposition Report: Tottenham Hotspur

LEAGUE POSITION: 2nd

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 5W – 2D – 1L

MANAGER: Jose Mourinho

KEY PLAYERS: Harry Kane & Heung-Min Son



PREDICTED XI

Tottenham Hostpur’s opening day loss at home to Everton now seems a distant memory. Since then, Jose Mourinho’s side have gone seven games unbeaten in the Premier League, including a 5-2 win at St. Mary’s and a stunning 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

Recently, Spurs have ground out a series of single-goal wins against Burnley, Brighton and West Bromwich Albion – the kind of scrappy victories that have become synonymous with Mourinho’s management style. Indeed, anyone who watched Tottenham’s All or Nothing series will know that grit and determination were the primary qualities he sought to improve in this Spurs side.

Eight games in and Mourinho’s men are proving many doubters wrong. As we dive deeper into the season it will become clear whether these scrappy victories signified a team that could win despite playing poorly, or just a team which was playing poorly.

As for this weekend, playing poorly is not an option. Manchester City represent their sternest test so far, and the Blues have points to make up.

How can Tottenham hurt Manchester City?

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have set the Premier League alight so far. Son is the joint top scorer with eight goals, whilst Kane is on course to blitz all previous assist records having notched eight in eight games.

Kane has found his groove playing in a slightly deeper role, using his guile and vision to play Son into scoring positions. Once the South-Korean is played in, he is equally deadly with his right or left foot. Defenders don’t know which way to show him, which is why he finds the net with such regularity. Both Kane and Son have class, quality and a killer instinct, and City will have a tough afternoon keeping them quiet.

Tottenham could also frustrate City defensively. For big games, Mourinho often opts to keep things tight at the back, a trait which has drawn criticism in the past. Nevertheless, Spurs have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League and Mourinho won’t be expected to throw caution to the wind against an attack as dangerous as City’s. Put simply, they will be well drilled, organised and tough to break down.

How can Tottenham be hurt by Manchester City?

To clarify - Spurs will be tough to break down unless Serge Aurier has anything to say about it.

First choice right-back Matt Doherty contracted COVID-19 this week, and Mourinho effectively has no choice but to pick Aurier as his replacement due to Japhet Tanganga’s ongoing injury. The Ivorian has earned a reputation for being reckless, whilst his defensive skillset cannot match that of Doherty.

With Gareth Bale and Aurier expected to start on the right-hand side, and Tanguy Ndombele occupying a central area, City could exploit this side of the pitch where the aforementioned Tottenham trio are not famed for their tireless running and hard work.

Aside from that, Spurs are a strong side with a strong manager. The tie is full of debates and storylines with Pep and Jose set to pit their wits against each other once again. After this tie, the football world will have a much clearer picture of matters towards the top of the Premier League.

