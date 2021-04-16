"The players have to talk on the grass!" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Chelsea)

It's time for another semi-final! Manchester City travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the last four of the FA Cup.

It's time for another semi-final! Manchester City travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the last four of the FA Cup. Thomas Tuchel's side, alongside City, qualified for the Champions League semi-finals in midweek and pose a serious attacking threat.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say in his press conference before this one...

Everyone fit bar Sergio Agüero

"Sergio is not fit yet. Everyone else is ok. Tired but in a good mood."

Pep on Foden and Bellingham

"It's not about what we believe in the past, it is what they show on the grass. Footballers have to show every single day. Journalists want to talk about the past and the future. The future in the football is the present."

"It doesn't matter what you have done, it is what you have to do today. Today, everyone is involved, talking on social media and the players have to talk on the grass. It is the only way they can defend their prestige."

"Foden in that case, everything we get right now is on the grass, not in any other situations. He will continue being there depending on his performances, not what he has done so far."

Can Sterling and Foden play together?

"If you know the trajectory of this team and the selections, the answer is obvious. Of course they can play together, they have played many times together. Phil can play five positions, Raz can play three."

Tuchel's impact on Chelsea

"I know him from Mainz. I was in Munich, after he went to BVB and spent one/two games playing exactly the way he wanted. It was difficult to take over a team during the season... I knew from the beginning he would do a good job."

Champions League reaction

"It is much easier [playing after the Champions League QF win]. Imagine playing that game after not qualifying for the UCL SFs. It would be tougher. I would love to have more days to enjoy our qualification, recover better for the game, but the schedule is the schedule."

"When you are a contender in all the competitions you have this schedule. The guys are training well and tomorrow they are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and try to do a good performance to reach the final."

More quadruple talk

"You know my answer to this lovely question. We're not in the position to talk much further. You want to talk about the future and the reality is training today and the game tomorrow. The rest I don't care. I couldn't care less."

The incredible Kevin De Bruyne

"He's arriving in a good feeling. He was outstanding vs Leicester after the international break, he didn't play vs Leeds to involve everyone but Dortmund good. He is arriving for the next six weeks in the best condition physically and mentally."

"Signing a contract with Manchester City is not just good for him but for the club and everyone. Hopefully he can continue at this level."

Chelsea's style of play

"Every manager plays in the way they play. Frank [Lampard] did an incredible job in the first season when he could not sign players and qualified for the Champions League. I admire both as a person and a manager. Tomorrow we face Thomas."

"He [Thomas Tuchel] knows how I admire him and how good he is as a manager. It will be a good battle."

A strong City mentality

"We were always strong, but the margin in a Champions League knock-out game is so minor. Everything can change, but the team and the mentality is the same. I don't want to judge the whole season on one or two games."

"When one team arrives in the final stages fighting for all competitions, the players get my respect and congratulations. We didn't have a break from last season and look what we have done. Of course, the results help a lot."

"We can't deny how the staff are delighted to be in Champions League semi-final, but sometimes when it's tough and you need time and you spend a lot to get something, that's why it's so nice. It's like life. Everything you get immediately or without effort isn't nice."

Delight of reaching the semi-final

"We know how difficult it was to reach the Champions League semi-final and that is why the happiness is even higher. We would have loved to have reached the semi-finals before but we were there every season and next season we will be there in the UCL trying again."

"We know we can reach the semi-finals now and that will be the target next season. Sometimes it is important to take the step, but it is important to be stable as a club and fight again."

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra