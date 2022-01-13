Three Things We Want To See From Manchester City vs Chelsea - City Xtra Discuss

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel go head-to-head once again this weekend, as Manchester City host Chelsea on Saturday afternoon for what promises to be an enticing affair at the Etihad Stadium.

With a ten-point gap separating the two sides in first and second place respectively, Pep Guardiola’s squad will have their eyes set on laying down yet another marker at the Etihad this weekend.

A statement victory against Thomas Tuchel’s side away from home earlier in the season, courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus winner, was a reminder that this Manchester City side’s slow start was not an indicator of their credentials as title contenders.

As the league leaders host Chelsea at home, here are the three things we want to see from Manchester City on Saturday afternoon:

The Return of a Relentless High-Press

Against the majority of sides in the Premier League, Manchester City can afford the luxury of pressing in phases, while maintaining their shape for the most part to wait for the opposition to make mistakes.

But against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in September, the mission was to force mistakes out of a side that didn’t make many at the time.

Right from the moment Thomas Tuchel’s men kicked-off, Kyle Walker turned on the afterburners to execute Pep Guardiola’s message of pressing the life out of the opposition from minute one.

The likes of Walker and Gabriel Jesus in particular stifled Chelsea’s left-hand side to disarm Antonio Rudiger’s weapon of initiating his side’s build-up.

This was a display that vindicated the club’s belief of reportedly opting out of a potential Cristiano Ronaldo deal in the summer, as the creative hubs of the side in Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne had to be more workman-like and less magisterial to get the all-important three points.

Ultimately, for all of the Sky Blues’ possession in the first-half, they had no shots on target. But the sense of an inevitable victory was felt as a result of how City’s high-press from the front-five had pinned the opposition back to the point where they were rendered harmless.

That’s how Manchester City came, saw and conquered Stamford Bridge. If much of the same happens this Saturday afternoon, doing the league double over Chelsea won't be far off.

Starting Ilkay Gundogan is Non-Negotiable

If there’s one thing that was missing from the Premier League champions’ first-half display against Arsenal, it was control - and so was Ilkay Gundogan, and that wasn’t a coincidence to say the least.

Akin to a conductor in an orchestra, the German is blessed with the innate ability of dictating the tempo. Very David Silva-esque in this respect, Gundogan is the ultimate ‘pausa’ midfielder, knowing exactly when to keep things ticking and when to play the eye-of-the-needle pass.

Bernardo Silva profiles more as a ball-carrier with his magnificent dribbling and for all of Kevin De Bruyne’s genius, the Belgian is a high-volume creator which brings a high-risk, high-reward factor to his game.

Ilkay Gundogan, unlike his peers in the middle of the park, is just the master of simplicity. In a game against an elite side in Chelsea, where the margin for error is next to none, City’s number eight will be the calm in the midst of the storm if things aren’t always breezy.

Bernardo Silva: False Nine

Consider the win against PSG in the Champions League this season as the template, when Bernardo Silva’s Man of the Match display was at the heart of Manchester City’s deserved comeback.

Deployed as a false nine, the Portuguese maestro led the press from the front and was a constant pest in the Parisians’ process of playing the ball out from the back.

But this didn’t mean Bernardo was isolated up front; instead, dragging the opposition centre-halves out of position and dropping deep enough for his teammates to occupy the vacated space up front

The man is a Swiss knife, both from a positional as well as a tactical point of view.

With Phil Foden having tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the contest against Arsenal, Riyad Mahrez heading to the African Cup of Nations and Raheem Sterling excluded from the matchday squad against Swindon, City may miss their three most potent forwards against Chelsea.

Speaking of Swindon, the Nations League winner also showed signs of functioning like a natural striker, with his movement being impeccable behind the backline throughout.

As Gabriel Jesus continues to reinvent himself as wide player and Cole Palmer shining as a right-winger in the FA Cup, there wouldn’t be a better option as the false nine than the multifaceted Bernardo Silva against Thomas Tuchel’s troops.

