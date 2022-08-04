Top Three Best Manchester City Goals Against West Ham United
The Premier League kicks-off tomorrow, but Manchester City's season doesn't kick-off until Sunday.
The Blue's travel to the London Stadium in their first game since they lifted the title in May, and will be hoping to get off to a flying start on the road to retaining their Premier League crown.
Today, we take a look at the three best goals Manchester City have scored against Sunday's opposition.
Number three
Samir Nasri
The goal that won the league for City in 2014, Samir Nasri's drive against West Ham has gone down in City folklore. The French midfielder had no right to score from there, but did it with ease as he drilled the ball past Adrian in the West Ham net. A corker for the ages.
Number Two
David Silva
Read More
A brilliant volley from David Silva, finishing off a peach of a ball by Kevin De Bruyne. The first David Silva goal on this list against the Hammers and certainly not the last. This was the match winner that year, and it's a goal worthy of winning any game.
The Spaniard showed amazing technique here, but the goal pales in comparison to the one we have to show next.
Number One
David Silva
One of the greatest Premier League goals ever scored against any team. This David Silva goal is the perfect way to describe the ball. Elegant. Proactive. Magician. This goal perfectly encapsulates all the best qualities of the player inside on 25 second bit of magic.
City fans will be hoping to see even half the quality showcases in these three goals on Sunday, and will be hopeful of getting off to a winning start in the Premier League.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores To Put Manchester City 1-0 Up Over Club America
- Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Puts Manchester City 2-1 Up Over Club America
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest