Top Three Best Manchester City Goals Against West Ham United

The Premier League kicks-off tomorrow, but Manchester City's season doesn't kick-off until Sunday.

The Blue's travel to the London Stadium in their first game since they lifted the title in May, and will be hoping to get off to a flying start on the road to retaining their Premier League crown.

Today, we take a look at the three best goals Manchester City have scored against Sunday's opposition.

Bernardo Silva, Zinchenko and Fernandinho after City drew 2-2 with West Ham last season. IMAGO / Action Plus

Number three

Samir Nasri

The goal that won the league for City in 2014, Samir Nasri's drive against West Ham has gone down in City folklore. The French midfielder had no right to score from there, but did it with ease as he drilled the ball past Adrian in the West Ham net. A corker for the ages.

Number Two

David Silva

A brilliant volley from David Silva, finishing off a peach of a ball by Kevin De Bruyne. The first David Silva goal on this list against the Hammers and certainly not the last. This was the match winner that year, and it's a goal worthy of winning any game.

The Spaniard showed amazing technique here, but the goal pales in comparison to the one we have to show next.

Number One

David Silva

One of the greatest Premier League goals ever scored against any team. This David Silva goal is the perfect way to describe the ball. Elegant. Proactive. Magician. This goal perfectly encapsulates all the best qualities of the player inside on 25 second bit of magic.

City fans will be hoping to see even half the quality showcases in these three goals on Sunday, and will be hopeful of getting off to a winning start in the Premier League.

