Torres starts ahead of Mahrez - Algerian winger dropped from squad - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

harryasiddall

It's the biggest game of the season so far. Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium as they look to close the gap to two points on the current league leaders.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up the side for this one...

Last seasons victory at the Etihad was a quiet one for Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, and he'll be hoping for more of the same today. At right-back is the clubs October player of the month Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo will provide support from the opposite flank. The central defence partnership is, of course, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.

In front of the defence is the ever-present Rodri - who was given a well earned rest in midweek. Kevin De Bruyne will have to be at his best if City are to win this game and he plays alongside Ilkay Gundogan.

In the front three, Raheem Sterling was always going to play. The other two spots were really up for grabs. Guardiola has opted for Gabriel Jesus up-front after his goalscoring return against Olympiakos. And on the wing, Ferran Torres makes a deserved start.

