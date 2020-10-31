Torres starts his first Premier League game! - Sheffield United vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to kickstart their Premier League season as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United. So far this season, the Blues have only picked up eight points from a possible 15 - the worst tally under Guardiola's tenor.

Ederson continues in goal - hunting for more clean sheets. Kyle Walker was heavily praised by Guardiola in his press conference and keeps his place at right-back. On the opposite side, Joao Cancelo returns in place of Oleksandr Zinchenko after his midweek rest. And rounding off the defence is the usual pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.

In midfield, Rodri take up his usual spot in front of the defence. In front of him, Kevin De Bruyne is supported by Bernardo Silva in a high intensity midfield.

The front line is going to have to take their chances when they get it against a stubborn low block. Guardiola's opted for Riyad Mahrez to return on the left side, with Ferran Torres on the right. Up front - with no striker fit - Raheem Sterling starts through the middle.

