Skip to main content
Tottenham Hotspur Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Rodrigo Bentancur Returns

IMAGO / Colorsport

Tottenham Hotspur Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Rodrigo Bentancur Returns

Antonio Conte has brought back Rodrigo Bentancur into the line-up for the first time since the World Cup for the challenge from the Premier League Champions that awaits.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at The Etihad with a win being a must due to the fact they are five points off fourth place due to a string of inconsistent performances.

Antonio Conte's side lost the North London derby last time out in a really passive fashion with Arsenal strolling to a 2-0 victory so a reaction will be needed from Tottenham who normally tend to do well against City.

Last season they done the double over Pep Guardiola's side with the game later on in the campaign being one of the spectacles of the season due to Harry Kane's dramatic last minute winner.

Spurs fans will be hoping for similar this time round whereas Manchester City will be hoping to stop the rot after two successive defeats.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Conte makes four changes to his side

There is no surprise that Conte has made several changes to his team after the poor display at home to Arsenal.

Hugo Lloris remains in goal after his shocking error which gave The Gunners the lead on Sunday.

The back three has altered with Christian Romero and Eric Dier keeping their place with Ben Davies replacing Clement Lenglet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Emerson Royal comes back into the side on the right as a wingback with Ivan Perisic coming in on the left.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back in the side for the first time since the World Cup alongside Pierre Hojbjerg.

The front three is the same one that started at The Etihad last campaign as Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kuluveski on the flanks with Harry Kane through the middle.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo

Manchester City

Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez
Match Coverage

Manchester City Line-Up Confirmed Vs Tottenham Hotspur; Julian Alvarez Starts

By Elliot Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Makes It Into the EA Sports Team Of The Year

By Elliot Thompson
Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Ilkay Gundogan And Bernardo Silva To Leave Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Club Universidad de Chile's Renato Huerta, takes on Rosario Central Fernando Rodriguez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Targetting ‘New Diamond’ From Chile

By Matt Skinner
Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Want To Sign Ilkay Gundogan

By Elliot Thompson
Carlos Borges
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund Want Carlos Borges

By Elliot Thompson
Wilfried Zaha, Casemiro
News

Manchester United Fail To Go Ahead Of Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

By Elliot Thompson