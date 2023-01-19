Tottenham Hotspur Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Rodrigo Bentancur Returns

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at The Etihad with a win being a must due to the fact they are five points off fourth place due to a string of inconsistent performances.

Antonio Conte's side lost the North London derby last time out in a really passive fashion with Arsenal strolling to a 2-0 victory so a reaction will be needed from Tottenham who normally tend to do well against City.

Last season they done the double over Pep Guardiola's side with the game later on in the campaign being one of the spectacles of the season due to Harry Kane's dramatic last minute winner.

Spurs fans will be hoping for similar this time round whereas Manchester City will be hoping to stop the rot after two successive defeats.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Conte makes four changes to his side

There is no surprise that Conte has made several changes to his team after the poor display at home to Arsenal.

Hugo Lloris remains in goal after his shocking error which gave The Gunners the lead on Sunday.

The back three has altered with Christian Romero and Eric Dier keeping their place with Ben Davies replacing Clement Lenglet.

Emerson Royal comes back into the side on the right as a wingback with Ivan Perisic coming in on the left.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back in the side for the first time since the World Cup alongside Pierre Hojbjerg.

The front three is the same one that started at The Etihad last campaign as Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kuluveski on the flanks with Harry Kane through the middle.

