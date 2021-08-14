Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City begin their title defence against top-six rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the first game-week, as the 2021/22 Premier League season gets underway.

With the pre-season dust having settled, it’s time for some real action as Pep Guardiola’s men travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

Manchester City will hope to improve on their previous season heroics and Jack Grealish’s £100 million acquisition will aid them massively as they begin their charge for even more silverware.

With most of the Blues' title rivals significantly strengthening their squad this summer, Guardiola and his men have a fresh and a much tougher challenge on their hands this season, but one we’re sure they will be more than ready for.

This blockbuster fixture provides a repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup final, but much of the attention will be on Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane, who is heavily linked with a sensational move to the Etihad Stadium.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Tottenham on August 15th!

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

16:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

19:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watch along.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

How to Watch

Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4:00PM.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

In the United States, the game will be available on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

For viewers elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The official Manchester City 'We're Not Really Here' show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra