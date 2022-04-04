Skip to main content

Training Gallery: Manchester City Put Final Preparations Together Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg Clash Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have been putting together their final preparations at the City Football Academy on Monday afternoon, ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Atletico Madrid this week.

Pep Guardiola's side will be heading into the clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night full of confidence, after Saturday afternoon's comfortable 0-2 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

It was an exemplary first-half performance from Manchester City that ultimately put the game beyond any doubt, as midfield duo Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan scored decisive goals in the 5th and 25th minute respectively in Lancashire. 

For Manchester City, the victory secured their place at the top of the Premier League table for another matchday, and may just hand them a psychological advantage going into next Sunday's huge top-flight showdown against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Last time out in the Champions League however, a drab 0-0 last-16 second-leg draw against Sporting CP secured Manchester City's place in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier competition.

The first-leg was much more eventful, and City had goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and a sublime long-range effort from Raheem Sterling accompany Bernardo Silva's brace to take a 5-0 aggregate advantage into the Etihad tie.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad have been putting together their final preparations ahead of the clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night on the City Football Academy training pitches on Monday afternoon, and photographers were there to capture the Premier League giants in action.

Here is your pre-Champions League quarter-final first-leg training gallery:

imago1011069876h

Pep Guardiola looked on as always on Monday afternoon, as the Manchester City manager looked to finalise his final plans for the clash against his managerial counterpart in Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid.

imago1011070067h

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva both looked in high spirits as they were put through their paces, and many believe the duo could be Pep Guardiola's midfield pairing for the visit of Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

You can check out our predicted XI for the Champions League quarter-final first-leg here.

imago1011070030h

'Mr Gucci' had his head totally focused on getting prepared for the showpiece event at the Etihad Stadium, as reports of a seven-figure endorsement deal with the Italian luxury fashion house rumbled on in the media throughout Monday.

imago1011070070h

Tuesday night may represent another opportunity for Phil Foden to impress in his relatively unfamiliar false-nine role against Atletico Madrid, with negotiations and the overall pursuit of Erling Haaland continuing at boardroom level.

imago1011070175h

Aymeric Laporte is likely to maintain his place in the Manchester City backline for the clash against Atletico Madrid, but may have a different partner to Saturday's trip to Burnley, with John Stones believed to be replacing Nathan Ake in the defensive four.

imago1011070231h

Manchester City captain Fernandinho continued to work hard out on the City Football Academy pitches, setting an example for his colleagues, despite not being likely to play any part in Tuesday night's Champions League tie.

imago1011070339h

After an impressive performance against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, and maintaining a clean sheet at Turf Moor, Nathan Ake certainly placed a solid claim for a continued place in the Manchester City side in midweek.

imago1011070177h

John Stones trained as normal on Monday afternoon, despite his injury scare while on international duty with England last week. The centre-back featured on the bench against Burnley, but didn't make an appearance - perhaps with the midweek clash in Pep Guardiola's mind.

imago1011070233h

Bernardo Silva will be looking to make an immediate return to the starting XI this week, after Ilkay Gundogan took his place for the weekend's commanding victory against Burnley alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

