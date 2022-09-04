Twitter Reacts to Manchester City's Draw Away to Aston Villa

Another goal for Erling Haaland wasn't enough for the defending champions to take all three points back to the Etihad Stadium with Leon Bailey equalizing in the 74th minute for the home side.

The point sees Aston Villa climb out of the bottom three and continues City's unbeaten start to the season leaving them just one point behind early pacesetters Arsenal.

Players and fans were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter, which has become something of a tradition after a game.

Erling Haaland was keen to point out it was a battling point with all focus now shifting to the Champions League which gets underway on Tuesday Night against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Nathan Ake echoed the sentiment about getting ready for the game in Sevilla.

Fans were replying to the club's post-match tweets and there was a pretty similar theme with many, just like Eugene O'Carroll, questioning why Julian Alvarez wasn't given a chance.

Josh Pearson took to praising Pep Guardiola's comments following the game.

John Heatherton was also glad to hear Guardiola's comments and back them up by naming players he thought were part of the reason for the words used in the post-match press conference

City HQ were keen to point out that even though it wasn't a victory, the side is ahead of where they were last season.

The Manchester Evening News posted their player ratings of which only two players managed to score a maximum of seven according to chief City writer, Simon Bajkowski.

It's clear to see that it was a frustrating day at the office for the Premier League champions, but all eyes now move to the UEFA Champions League before the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 10th September.

