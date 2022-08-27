Watch: All The Goals In Manchester City's Win Against Crystal Palace

Manchester City ran out 4-2 winners against Crystal Palace today after a brilliant second-half comeback.

City suffered an early setback in just the fourth minute when John Stones scored an own goal and went into halftime 2-0 down after Joachim Andersen doubled Palace's lead.

However, much like their performance against Newcastle, The Cityzens made a dramatic second-half comeback. Bernardo Silva scored the first goal of City's comeback with a fantastic strike from just outside the box.

The Portugal man picked the ball up in a wide position before driving inwards and firing a low shot beyond the reach of the Palace keeper, scoring for the second time this season after his equaliser against Newcastle last week.

City would go on to score another three goals, courtesy of Erling Haaland. Haaland's first goal came when a Kevin De Bruyne cross was nodded backward by Julian Alvarez to Phil Foden who was in the far left corner of the box, the England man then lifted a perfect cross into the middle of the box where Haaland was waiting to pounce.

The Norwegian's elite movement was on show as he got ahead of Palace defender Marc Guehi to nod the ball in from close range.

The striker then showed off his knack for always seeming to be in the right place at the right time when he put City into the lead, tapping the ball in from two yards out when he was left unmarked at the back post.

City's number nine would go on to complete his hattrick in the 81st minute, with his final effort being the pick of the bunch.

The provider of the goal, Ilkay Gundogan, deserves huge credit for the goal. The German picked up the ball in his own half and carried the ball into Palace's half before laying a nice ball into the onrushing Haaland, who had found himself in between The Eagle's center-backs.

Once he received the ball the striker used his body brilliantly to muscle off Joel Ward before smashing the ball beyond Vicente Guaita.

You can watch all of the goals here, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League:

The result sees City maintain their spot in second place after Arsenal staged a comeback of their own against Fulham, winning 2-1 after going a goal behind early into the second half.

