Watch: Cole Palmer Gets On The Scoresheet At The Nou Camp

Manchester City travelled to Spain for a midweek friendly against Barcelona to raise money for charity and Cole Palmer got City's second goal of the game.

Pep Guardiola named a side mixed with youth and experience for the game with the likes of Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker starting with Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer who would have been eager to impress which he did.

Palmer has been at City since 2010 IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring before Barcelona went into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie De Jong.

Palmer equalised for City on the 70th minute four minutes after Barcelona had taken the lead.

It was a tap-in for Palmer after a lovely sweeping move typical of a Pep Guardiola side.

It was an end to end game with the Spanish giants retaking the lead through Memphis Depay with 12 minutes to go.

However Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty in the 99th minute after Erling Haaland was tripped in the box to ensure the Premier League Champions did not lose.

There was a couple of injury concerns for City with Kalvin Phillips and Lukas Mbete having to get brought off with a arm and a head injury respectively.

Guardiola will be hoping the injuries are not serious with his side facing Crystal Palace, who have been a bogey side for him over the years, on Saturday as they look to try and get back to winning way after drawing to Newcastle.

