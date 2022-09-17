WATCH: Erling Haaland doubles Manchester City's Lead Against Wolves

Erling Haaland is at it again.

It seems like the Norwegian is genuinely going to score in every single game for the remainder of the season at this point after bagging yet another goal in City's clash with Wolves.

This takes the Norway striker's tally to 11 goals in just seven Premier League games and the talisman has also scored a further three goals in two Champions League matches.

The former Borussia Dortmund man currently has 14 goals in just ten games (including the Community Shield) and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Expectations were high when Haaland arrived from Dortmund but it's safe to say that the striker has already surpassed those lofty expectations in what has been a frightening start to the season.

What is even scarier to consider is that the forward is still only just 22 years of age.

If the striker manages to stay fit and avoid any major injuries for the foreseeable future then it would be no surprise to see City dominate the league for years to come with Haaland in their ranks.

You can watch Haaland's goal here via BT Sport:

It was a goal that allowed Haaland to show a different side to his game as many of his goals recently have come from his fantastic movement in and around the six-yard area.

However, today the Norwegian showcased his ability to run at defences with the ball before firing in a shot from the outside of the area to double City's lead after Jack Grealish's quickfire opening goal.

The Sky Blues' game against Wolves is still underway, with their opponents now down to ten men after Nathan Collins saw red for a ridiculously high challenge on Grealish.

