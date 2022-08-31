Watch: Erling Haaland Gets A Second Against Nottingham Forest

Manchester City went into their fifth game of the Premier League season looking to extent their unbeaten start as they attempt to defend their crown as well as win their third title on the bounce and it did not take long for them to take the lead.

They have faced West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace so far gaining ten points in those games with Erling Haaland scoring six goals in them fixtures.

City dropped points against Newcastle but came from behind managing to get a point in a 3-3 draw.

Guardiola's side also had to come from two goals behind yet again against Crystal Palace but they won thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick and the Norwegian international added to his goal tally against Nottingham Forest twice in the first 23 minutes.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Haaland gets his brace against Nottingham Forest

It only took Haaland 12 minutes to break the deadlock against Steve Cooper's side and 11 minutes later he got another one.

His first goal came from a cross from Phil Foden and his second was inadvertently set up by a Forest defender sliding in to deny Foden from scoring.

It left Haaland with an open goal and a simple tap-in for his second goal of the match and his eighth of the season.

The goal would have ruined Forest fans hopes as going two down against City is definitely one step too far especially when at The Etihad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: