Watch: Erling Haaland Scores A Hat-Trick Against Nottingham Forest

Manchester City went into their fifth game of the Premier League season looking to extent their unbeaten start

It did not take long for them to take the lead against Nottingham Forest to keep up their record of scoring the first goal in every league game this season.

They have faced West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace so far gaining ten points in those games with Erling Haaland scoring six goals in them fixtures.

City dropped points against Newcastle but came from behind managing to get a point in a 3-3 draw.

Guardiola's side also had to come from two goals behind yet again against Crystal Palace but they won thanks to an Haaland hat-trick and the Norwegian international added to his goal tally against Nottingham Forest with another hat-trick within the first 38 minutes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Erling Haaland gets back-to-back hat-tricks

It only took Haaland 12 minutes to break the deadlock against Steve Cooper's side and 11 minutes later he got another one.

His first goal came from a cross from Phil Foden and his second was inadvertently set up by a Forest defender sliding in to deny Foden from scoring.

It left Haaland with an open goal and a simple tap-in for his second goal.

The third goal was again simple enough as he found himself in the right place at the right time to nod in after John Stones had headed it back across.

The build-up was the special part after Joao Cancelo's ludicrous pass with the outside of his boot to find Bernardo Silva.

