Erling Haaland got another brace this time against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Manchester City welcome the Denmark title holders for their first game of the Champions League group stages since the international break last week.

They welcomed FC Copenhagen who currently sit sixth in the Danish Superliga.

The Danes have one point after two games after losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sevilla whereas Manchester City sit on six points after beating Dortmund 2-1 after comfortably defeating Sevilla.

City where coming off the back of a victory in the Manchester derby as they beat Manchester United 6-3 with hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

It didn't take long for Haaland to get back on the scoresheet against FC Copenhagen at The Etihad.

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Erling Haaland gets his brace against FC Copenhagen

It didn't take Haaland long to open the scoring this time it was only seven minutes to get another goal, this time against FC Copenhagen.

Joao Cancelo ran down the right-hand side and his deflected cross fell to the Norwegian international who swept the ball home this time with his right foot leaving the goalkeeper routed to his spot.

His second was much easier with Sergio Gomez's shot being parried out right into his path in the six-yard box and he had the simplest of tap-ins.

That goal is Haaland's fifth in the Champions League this season and his 19th in all competitions already with the Norwegian international on course to break multiple records.

City fans will be hoping he can be key to winning them their first Champions League.

