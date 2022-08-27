Watch: Erling Haaland Puts Manchester City Ahead Against Crystal Palace

Manchester City staged a remarkable second-half comeback against Crystal Palace today, with Erling Haaland scoring a hattrick as the Sky Blues secured all three points.

City suffered an early setback in just the fourth minute when John Stones scored an own goal and went into halftime 2-0 down after Joachim Andersen doubled Palace's lead.

However, much like their performance against Newcastle, The Cityzens made a dramatic second-half comeback. Bernardo Silva halved the deficit in the 53rd minute with a brilliant finish from outside the box before Haaland levelled the scores less than ten minutes later.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The goal came when a Kevin De Bruyne cross was nodded backwards by Julian Alvarez to Phil Foden who was in the far left corner of the box, the England man then lifted a perfect cross into the middle of the box where Haaland was waiting to pounce.

The Norwegian's elite movement was on show as he got ahead of Palace defender Marc Guehi to nod the ball in from close range.

Haaland didn't stop there as he would then score twice more to secure three points for his new side. The striker showed off his knack for always seeming to be in the right place at the right time when he put City into the lead, tapping the ball in from two yards out when he was left unmarked at the back post.

The goal came from a well worked short corner routine, in which De Bruyne went short to Silva who then played a one-two with Alvarez before passing to John Stones who was free in the centre of the box, the England man then found Haaland at the back post who was free to prod City into the lead.

City's number nine would go on to complete his hattrick in the 81st minute, with his final effort being the pick of the bunch.

The provider of the goal, Ilkay Gundogan, deserves huge credit for the goal. The German picked up the ball in his own half and carried the ball into Palace's half before laying a nice ball into the onrushing Haaland, who had found himself in between The Eagle's centre-backs.

Once he received the ball the striker used his body brilliantly to muscle off Joel Ward before smashing the ball beyond Vicente Guaita.

The result sees City go top of the table for the time being, with second place Arsenal losing to Fulham at the time of writing.

