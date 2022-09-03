Watch: Erling Haaland Opens The Scoring Against Aston Villa

Manchester City are 1-0 up, and they have that man Erling Haaland to thank for that once again. Kevin De Bruyne's pinpoint cross was turned in by the man who can't be stopped at the moment.

It was a goal Manchester City needed, as Aston Villa were performing quite well as the game went on.

Erling Haaland looks extremely likely to break the single season Premier League scoring record.

The Norwegian was again in the right place at the right time to slot home for Manchester City. He always seems to be in the right place, and it is one of the best habits a striker can have.

Kevin De Bruyne must get an immense amount of praise for his pass. It is the type of pass only Kevin De Bruyne can play, and Jamie Carragher branded him the best player in the Premier League on commentary. It's hard to argue any different.

Erling Haaland opens the scoring. IMAGO / Action Plus

Erling Haaland now has 10 in 6, and if he continues on scoring in that way he will absolutely smash Mohamed Salah's single season record of 32. The big question was could he transfer his scoring form in the Bundesliga into the Premier League, and that's been answered very quickly.

Manchester City weren't coasting in the game, and it was goal that they needed. They will need another though, as Aston Villa continue to push forward in the hopes of grabbing a point.

