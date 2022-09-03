Skip to main content

Watch: Erling Haaland Opens The Scoring Against Aston Villa

Erling Haaland has scored his tenth goal of the season in just his sixth game after opening the scoring against Aston Villa.

Manchester City are 1-0 up, and they have that man Erling Haaland to thank for that once again. Kevin De Bruyne's pinpoint cross was turned in by the man who can't be stopped at the moment.

It was a goal Manchester City needed, as Aston Villa were performing quite well as the game went on.

Erling Haaland looks extremely likely to break the single season Premier League scoring record.

WATCH:

The Norwegian was again in the right place at the right time to slot home for Manchester City. He always seems to be in the right place, and it is one of the best habits a striker can have. 

Kevin De Bruyne must get an immense amount of praise for his pass. It is the type of pass only Kevin De Bruyne can play, and Jamie Carragher branded him the best player in the Premier League on commentary. It's hard to argue any different.

Erling haaland

Erling Haaland opens the scoring.

Erling Haaland now has 10 in 6, and if he continues on scoring in that way he will absolutely smash Mohamed Salah's single season record of 32. The big question was could he transfer his scoring form in the Bundesliga into the Premier League, and that's been answered very quickly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City weren't coasting in the game, and it was goal that they needed. They will need another though, as Aston Villa continue to push forward in the hopes of grabbing a point.

                Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityAston Villa

Liverpool & Everton
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Liverpool Held In 0-0 Draw With Everton

By Dylan Mcbennett
Dias vs Brentford Away
News

Ruben Dias Urges Teammates To Avoid Complacency

By Jake Mahon
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Assesses Manchester City's Transfer Window

By Jake Mahon
Reece James
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Reece James To Sign New Chelsea Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Thiago & Allan
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Liverpool vs Everton Official Line-Ups

By Dylan Mcbennett
Ilkay Gundogan
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Official XI

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City, Aston Villa, The Etihad
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Manchester City: Match Preview

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne & Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Speaks On Kevin De Bruyne's Future

By Dylan Mcbennett