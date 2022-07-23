Watch: Erling Haaland Scores 12 Minutes Into His Manchester City Debut

Manchester City faced Bayern Munich in their second pre-season friendly game after beating Club America 2-1 in their opening game of the US tour with goals from Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland finally got the chance to make his Manchester City debut after starting on the bench against America then not getting the chance to come on.

Haaland greeting the fans in America IMAGO / PA Images

After a 15 minute delay to kick-off City versus Bayern Munich finally got underway with Pep Guardiola facing his former side whom he won three Bundesliga titles with.

It was a fast and frantic start with both sides making chances in the opening ten minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne came close dragging an effort on the edge of the box just wide of Manuel Neuer's post with Jack Grealish doing the same but to the other post after a quick corner routine.

Bayern Munich then got into the game with Serge Gnabry scoring what everyone thought was the opening goal until the linesman had his flag up.

Thomas Muller had went too early with City's defensive line doing well to catch the veteran offside.

Not long after Ederson flapped at a cross from Marcel Sabitzer but thankfully for City the ball did not drop kindly for any Bayern player but then the deadlock did get unlocked from the one and only Erling Haaland.

In the second phase of a free-kick De Bruyne found Jack Grealish who pulled Dayot Upamecano in before gliding past him and squaring it to Haaland for a simple tap-in.

Bayern Munich could not even restart though with the bad weather again halting play with all the players and staff having to go back into their changing rooms until further notice.

