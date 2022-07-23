Skip to main content

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores 12 Minutes Into His Manchester City Debut

Manchester City faced Bayern Munich in their second pre-season friendly game after beating Club America 2-1 in their opening game of the US tour with goals from Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland finally got the chance to make his Manchester City debut after starting on the bench against America then not getting the chance to come on.

Erling Haaland

Haaland greeting the fans in America

After a 15 minute delay to kick-off City versus Bayern Munich finally got underway with Pep Guardiola facing his former side whom he won three Bundesliga titles with.

It was a fast and frantic start with both sides making chances in the opening ten minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne came close dragging an effort on the edge of the box just wide of Manuel Neuer's post with Jack Grealish doing the same but to the other post after a quick corner routine.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bayern Munich then got into the game with Serge Gnabry scoring what everyone thought was the opening goal until the linesman had his flag up.

Thomas Muller had went too early with City's defensive line doing well to catch the veteran offside.

Not long after Ederson flapped at a cross from Marcel Sabitzer but thankfully for City the ball did not drop kindly for any Bayern player but then the deadlock did get unlocked from the one and only Erling Haaland.

In the second phase of a free-kick De Bruyne found Jack Grealish who pulled Dayot Upamecano in before gliding past him and squaring it to Haaland for a simple tap-in.

Bayern Munich could not even restart though with the bad weather again halting play with all the players and staff having to go back into their changing rooms until further notice.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Lambeau Field stadium
Match Coverage

An Electrical Storm Has Caused A Delay To Manchester City's Friendly Against Bayern Munich

By Elliot Thompson43 minutes ago
Wilson-Esbrand
Transfer Rumours

Report: Josh Wilson-Esbrand Starts For Manchester City Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Haaland New
Match Coverage

Line-up Confirmed: Erling Haaland Starts Against Bayern MunichDraft SharePreviewPublish

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1011831990h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Identify Replacement For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Pep laughing cover
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Sold Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Gabriel Jesus

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Neymar Confirms He Wants To Stay At PSG Amid Manchester City Rumours

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
imago1013278277h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Leaving Barcelona Now 'Complicated' Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Preparing New £23million Bid For Manchester City's Liam Delap

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago