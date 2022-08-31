Watch: Erling Haaland Scores The Opening Goal Against Nottingham Forest

Manchester City went into their fifth game of the Premier League season looking to extent their unbeaten start as they attempt to defend their crown as well as win their third title on the bounce.

They have faced West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace so far gaining ten points in those games with Erling Haaland scoring six goals in them fixtures.

City dropped points against Newcastle but came from behind managing to get a point in a 3-3 draw.

Guardiola's side also had to come from two goals behind yet again against Crystal Palace but they won thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick and the Norwegian international added to his goal tally against Nottingham Forest.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Haaland opens the scoring against Nottingham Forest

It only took Haaland 12 minutes to break the deadlock against Steve Cooper's side.

In the second phase of a corner Phil Foden had the ball outside the area and he crossed it in to the striker who held off his man before prodding the ball home past Dean Henderson to get his seventh goal of the season already.

It was his first touch of the game and the goal meant he has scored more than Chelsea have in the league so far this season.

The front three of Foden, Haaland and Julian Alvarez got off to a great start as a collective with the Forest defence causing them no issues from the get go.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: