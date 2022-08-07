Watch: Erling Haaland Scores On Premier League Debut Against West-Ham

Erling Haaland has scored on his Manchester City debut from the penalty spot, after winning the penalty himself.

Erling Haaland is off the mark in the Premier League, and the goal is from the spot. The Norwegian cooly dispatched his penalty past Alphonse Areola in goal, to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead against West-Ham United.

35 minutes into his Premier League debut, Haaland is off the mark.

Erling Haaland dispatches his first Premier League goal. IMAGO / PA Images

Erling Haaland won the penalty for himself after a brilliant through ball from Ilkay Gundogan, who captains the side today. Here is a clip of Erling Haaland's first Premier League club below, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League.

The Norwegian done his signature celebration, and put City in a deserved 1-0 lead against West Ham. The Hammers haven't really had much of an answer to the way City are playing so far, but have limited City do a small amount of chances.

Ilkay Gundogan has been standout for Manchester City in the midfield, as West Ham have only completed 40 passes in the first 40 minutes.

Haaland's talent has been evident in the first half, with his movement and acceleration praised by Gary Neville. The strikers pace was immaculate as he burst away from Ben Johnson, and won himself a penalty.

The game has just went half-time, and City are in a commanding position, although they would like to add another goal to their tally to see the game off.

