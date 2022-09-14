Watch: Erling Haaland Scores The Winner Against Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored an acrobatic goal after a wonderful Joao Cancelo cross to ensure Manchester City beat his old club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Manchester City faced Borussia Dortmund at The Etihad for their second game of the Champions League season.

In their opening game of the group stages, they won comfortably against Spanish side Sevilla 4-0 with goals from Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and a brace from Erling Haaland,

Dortmund started their Champions League campaign in solid form as well with a 3-0 win against Danish side FC Copenhagen with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham all scoring.

Bellingham kept up his goalscoring form in Europe as he scored against the Premier League Champions in the 56th minute with a delicate header past Ederson to put Borussia Dortmund 1-0 up.

IMAGO / Colorsport

John Stones got the equaliser for City, playing right-back on the night due to Kyle Walker's injury.

With ten minutes to go Stones got the ball from Kevin De Bruyne and he rattled it in from the edge of the box.

Four minutes later Haaland got the winner.

Watch: Haaland scores against former side Borussia Dortmund

Cancelo put in a ludicrous cross with the outside of his foot and Haaland had to stretch to reach the ball.

He connected with the cross even though it seemed like it was well out of his reach, and he volleyed the ball into the back of the net, Zlatan esque.

The victory means it is six points out of a possible six for City who are looking to win their first ever Champions League title.

