Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat West-Ham

Erling Haaland opened his Premier League account today with two goals as Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners on opening day.

Manchester City are off the mark in the Premier League, and already two points ahead of last seasons nemesis Liverpool in the probable race for the Premier League title. Erling Haaland notched both of the goals, and showed his class on his full Premier League debut.

City were dominant throughout, with West-Ham barely threatening their goal.

Erling Haaland makes it two on his debut. IMAGO / PA Images

The first goal Erling Haaland ever scored for Manchester City was a penalty, that the Norwegian himself won as he showed blistering pace, you can watch the goal below courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League.

The 22-year old doubled Manchester City's lead in the second half after he put away a brilliantly timed through ball from Kevin De Bruyne. Two goals on his debut, which may answer some of the critics that have been questioning whether he will flourish in the league.

The West-Ham chances were few and far between, as Manchester City dominated from start to finish. The Hammer's completed less than 70 passes in the first-half, as the Blue's had full control over the football.

Liverpool will have watched on in despair, as they slumped to a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their opening game yesterday. As early as it is to say, it's advantage City in the title race, after the first game of the season.

