WATCH: All The Goals As Manchester City Trounce Manchester United 6-3

Manchester City thumped bitter rivals Manchester United earlier today as The Cityzens maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

The Sky Blues have only dropped points in games against Newcastle and Aston Villa, drawing with both sides.

The headlines following today's win will be dominated by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, who both scored hat-tricks in the thrashing. While this was the Norwegian's third hat-trick this season, it was a momentous day for Foden who bagged three goals in a game for the first time in his City career.

It was Foden who opened the scoring after just eight minutes when he fired a first-time shot beyond David De Gea at the near post after the ball was slid into his path by Bernardo Silva.

There was then a period of relative calm after the opening goal and it wasn't until the 34th minute that The Cityzens would double their lead, with Haaland scoring his first of the game.

The Norway striker wasted no time in doubling his tally for the day and would score again just three minutes later when he found himself on the end of a fantastic searching ball courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland would then showcase some of his playmaking ability when he slid a fantastic ball across the box into the feet of Foden at the back post, who made no mistake from five yards out and smashed the ball home to send his side into halftime 4-0 to the good.

The visitors would get one back in the 56th minute thanks to a screamer from Brazilian winger Antony but City would respond just eight minutes later when Haaland completed his hat-trick after he was on the receiving end of a Sergio Gomez cross.

Foden would then compound the Red Devils' misery even further when he scored his third and City's sixth goal in the 72nd minute after he was played through by Haaland, who registered his second assist of the game.

The visitors would save some face thanks to a late Anthony Martial double, making the final scoreline a slightly more acceptable, but still embarrassing, 6-3 to the hosts.

You can watch all the goals here, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League's Youtube channel.

