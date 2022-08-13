Watch: All The Goals As Manchester City Trounce Bournemouth In First Home Game

Manchester City have cruised to a resounding 4-0 win in their first home game of the Premier League season, thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, as well as a Jefferson Lerma own goal.

City were more than deserving of the score line after dominating the full game, putting up 19 shots to Bournemouth's three, and ending the match with 68% possession.

The Cityzens took the lead in the 19th minute after Gundogan and Erling Haaland played a brilliant one-two, putting the German clean through on goal. Once the midfielder was in a one-on-one position with Mark Travers he struck a powerful low shot beyond The Cherries' keeper to put the Sky Blues ahead.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 31st minute thanks to a sensational De Bruyne finish. The Belgian playmaker drove into the Bournemouth box before curling an outrageous shot beyond Travers and into the bottom corner with the outside of his foot.

The Cityzens would then add a third just six minutes later courtesy of Phil Foden. The previous goal scorer turned provider as he played the ball into the onrushing Foden who powered a shot beyond Travers, who arguably should have done better to keep the shot out.

City would score just one more goal in the second half, with Jefferson Lerma putting the ball into his own net. Cancelo brought the ball down brilliantly on the left wing after Jack Grealish chipped the ball into his path, the full-back then teased Adam Smith before his cross into the box hit Lerma's foot and ended up in the back of the net.

You can watch all of the goals here, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League:

