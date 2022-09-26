WATCH: Highlights As Ilkay Gundogan Scores In Germany's 3-3 Draw With England

There was a heavy Manchester City involvement in England's 3-3 draw with Germany tonight in the UEFA Nations League.

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden all starred for the Three Lions, while Ilkay Gundogan started for the opposition at Wembley stadium.

However, it proved to be a disastrous night for Stones, who was forced to leave the pitch after just 37 minutes due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

IMAGO / PA Images

The defender was replaced by fellow Yorkshireman and City teammate Walker, who saw the rest of the match out.

Foden completed 66 minutes before being substituted for young Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, while Gundogan played the entire game and even found himself on the scoresheet after sliding home a penalty at the start of the second half to break the deadlock.

Germany would double their lead 15 minutes later when Chelsea's Kai Havertz smashed in a fantastic effort from around 20 yards out into Nick Pope's top right corner.

At this stage it looked like England were done but the Three Lions found themselves level less than ten minutes later thanks to quickfire goals from Luke Shaw and Mason Mount.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Remarkably, England would then find themselves 3-2 up in the 83rd minute when the talismanic Harry Kane dispatched a penalty after Nico Schlotterbeck was deemed to have fouled Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham in the box.

It was a fantastic finish by the Spurs man, who rifled his spot-kick into the top left corner beyond the reach of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, after such an impressive comeback England were unable to keep hold of their lead and would concede just five minutes after Kane's penalty.

The blame for Germany's equaliser lies with Pope, who spilled a fairly tame Serge Gnabry shot straight into the path of Havertz, who made no mistake from around 5 yards out and tapped home his second goal of the game.

You can watch all of the goals, including Gundogan's opener, here via Channel 4 Sport's Youtube channel.

While it was disappointing for Gareth Southgate's men to have thrown away a lead they worked so hard to secure, there were genuine signs of improvement from England tonight.

Considering the recent criticism regarding their lack of goal threat (especially in open play) it will have been greatly encouraging for fans of The Three Lions to see a relatively high goalscoring performance from their country tonight.

