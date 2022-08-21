Skip to main content

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Puts Manchester City 1-0 Up Against Newcastle

Ilkay Gundogan has put Manchester City 1-0 up against Newcastle United early on in the game.

Manchester City are 1-0 up against Newcastle United already, with Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring in the game. The German slotted home from close range, setting Manchester City on course for their third win in a row.

Manchester City have dominated the early proceedings of the game.

Ilkay Gundogan scored in the fifth minute, with the assist coming from Barcelona target Bernardo Silva. The assist was Bernardo Silva's first goal involvement this season.

It has been pretty plain sailing for Manchester City so far, but Newcastle United are making a game of it. Miguel Almiron put the ball over from five yards on the 17th minute, and Eddie Howe's team had some moments of encouragement.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ruben Dias has came on for the injured Nathan Ake in the 20th minute, the Dutch defender was unable to continue and Pep Guardiola did not want to risk the player.

Ilkay Gundogan has now scored 23 goals in the last three season, with no Manchester City player scoring more in that period. The new club captain is really earning his new title, and is proving why he was trusted with it.

Manchester City will be hoping for more goals as the game goes on, but at this very moment Newcastle look more likely to score.

Manchester City lead 1-0 in the 22nd minute of the game.

                     Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityNewcastle United

Kaldiou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Chelsea Collapse Against Leeds United

By Elliot Thompson
Miguel Almiron, Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Unchanged For Manchester City Clash

By Elliot Thompson
Grealish
Match Coverage

Confirmed XI vs Newcastle United; Jack Grealish Injured

By Elliot Thompson
Newcastle_2
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Manchester City: Injury Updates & Team News

By Jake Mahon
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Speaks On His Manchester City Future

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Fail To Register Player Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Wanted To Sign Gabriel Jesus

By Dylan Mcbennett
Wesley Fofana
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Close In On Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

By Dylan Mcbennett