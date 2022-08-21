Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Puts Manchester City 1-0 Up Against Newcastle

Ilkay Gundogan has put Manchester City 1-0 up against Newcastle United early on in the game.

Manchester City are 1-0 up against Newcastle United already, with Ilkay Gundogan opening the scoring in the game. The German slotted home from close range, setting Manchester City on course for their third win in a row.

Manchester City have dominated the early proceedings of the game.

Ilkay Gundogan scored in the fifth minute, with the assist coming from Barcelona target Bernardo Silva. The assist was Bernardo Silva's first goal involvement this season.

It has been pretty plain sailing for Manchester City so far, but Newcastle United are making a game of it. Miguel Almiron put the ball over from five yards on the 17th minute, and Eddie Howe's team had some moments of encouragement.

Ruben Dias has came on for the injured Nathan Ake in the 20th minute, the Dutch defender was unable to continue and Pep Guardiola did not want to risk the player.

Ilkay Gundogan has now scored 23 goals in the last three season, with no Manchester City player scoring more in that period. The new club captain is really earning his new title, and is proving why he was trusted with it.

Manchester City will be hoping for more goals as the game goes on, but at this very moment Newcastle look more likely to score.

Manchester City lead 1-0 in the 22nd minute of the game.

