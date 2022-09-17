Skip to main content
WATCH: Jack Grealish Puts Manchester City Ahead In Under One Minute

Jack Grealish scored Manchester City's first goal against Wolves just 55 seconds into the game.
Manchester City wasted little time in taking the lead in their Premier League clash against Wolves today. 

Less than a minute had been played when Jack Grealish slid home a Kevin De Bruyne cross, giving The Cityzens a dream start. 

It was arguably a huge goal for the former Villa man, who's call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad has raised eyebrows. 

Many have argued that players like former City men Jadon Sancho and Jack Harrison were more deserving of a call-up to the national team as the pair have both provided more goal contributions than Grealish over the last 12 months. 

However, considering the impact Grealish has had when playing for England (the Germany game springs to mind), Southgate's decision is understandable. 

If the winger can kick on now and continue to provide more goals and assists ahead of the World Cup campaign then his place in the squad will almost certainly be guaranteed. 

You can watch Grealish's goal here via BT Sport: 

It was a typical City move in many ways, where their slick interchanging passing was on display- Phil Foden with a lovely backheel into De Bruyne, who's cross was put into a perfect area for somebody to turn home and it was Grealish who was in the right place at the right time to give City an early lead. 

The game is currently at halftime and City are leading 2-0 against a now ten-man Wolves after Nathan Collins saw red for a very dangerous tackle on the scorer of the Sky Blues' first goal. 

