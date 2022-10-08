Watch: Joao Cancelo Opens The Scoring Against Southampton

Joao Cancelo scored the first goal of the game against Southampton in their Premier League clash.

Manchester City welcomed Southampton to The Etihad for their ninth game of the Premier League season looking to go above to Arsenal go to the top of the table.

The Premier League Champions have been in ruthless form since the end of the international break beating Manchester United 6-3 and then again running riot against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League beating the Danish Champions 5-0.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both got a hat-trick against Manchester United whilst Haaland carried on his goalscoring form against Copenhagen with a brace before half-time.

However it was Joao Cancelo who opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side this time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Joao Cancelo scores amazing solo goal

It only took Manchester City 20 minutes to open the scoring which could be considered a long time considering how quickly they have been at opening the deadlock recently.

Cancelo picked the ball up after Foden passed it to him on the left, near the centre circle and drove at the Southampton backline before faking to shoot cutting in on his left foot.

Once he got it on his left he took a couple of more touches before firing past former City keeper Gavin Bazunu to give the home fans yet another goal to celebrate at The Etihad.

It is the Portuguese's international's second goal of the season with his first coming in City's 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest in their fifth game of the Premier League campaign.

