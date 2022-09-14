Watch: John Stones Equalises Against Borussia Dortmund

John Stones scored a long-range goal with ten minutes to go against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Manchester City welcomed Borussia Dortmund to The Etihad for their second game of the Champions League season.

In their opening game of the group stages, they won comfortably against Spanish side Sevilla 4-0 with goals from Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias.

Dortmund started their Champions League campaign in similar fashion with a 3-0 win against Danish side FC Copenhagen with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham all scoring.

Bellingham kept up his form in Europe as he scored against the Premier League Champions in the 56th minute with a delicate header past Ederson.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Watch: John Stones scores thunderbolt

City struggled to react to going one nil down as they carried on creating little chance for their main man Erling Haaland.

Right-back on the night John Stones pulled the rabbit out of the hat to get Pep Guardiola's side back into the game.

With ten minutes to go Stones got the ball from Kevin De Bruyne and he rattled it in from the edge of the box.

The unlikeliest of scores of a long-range goal.

Stones had to play right-back due to Kyle Walker being injured after the Sevilla game.

City completed the comeback with the winning goal coming from Haaland against his former club after a delightful cross from Joao Cancelo.

The victory means it is six points out of a possible six for City who are looking to win their first ever Champions League title.

