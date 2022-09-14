Watch: Jude Bellingham Opens The Scoring Against Manchester City

Jude Bellingham headed past Ederson in the second game of the Champions League.

Manchester City welcomed Borussia Dortmund for their second game of the Champions League season.

In their opening game of the group stages, they easily won against Spanish side Sevilla 4-0 with goals from Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias.

Dortmund started their Champions League campaign in similar fashion with a 3-0 win against Danish side FC Copenhagen with Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham all scoring.

They faced each other again just like in the 20/21 Champions League campaign however that was in the knockout stages that time.

IMAGO / News Images

The first half of the encounter was one of the dullest first 45 minutes possibly in Champions League history with neither side testing the keeper.

It took 11 minutes for that to change in the second half as Jude Bellingham, one of the most sought-after players on the planet, headed past Ederson to send the Dortmund away fans into oblivion.

Watch: Jude Bellingham opens the scoring

Marco Reus cushioned the ball back into the six-yard box in the second phase of a corner and Bellingham ghosted in between Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland nodding in elegantly past a hopeless Ederson.

Manchester City have been linked with Bellingham over the last few days and are expected to battle it out for his services next summer with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool are currently the favourites to secure his signature.

