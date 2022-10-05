Watch: Julian Alvarez Gets Manchester City's Fifth vs FC Copenhagen

Julian Alvarez got the fifth and final goal in Manchester City's Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.

Manchester City awaited the arrival of the Denmark title holders for their first game of the Champions League group stages since the international break last week.

They welcomed FC Copenhagen who currently sit sixth in the Danish Superliga.

Going into the fixture the Danes had one point after two games after losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sevilla whereas Manchester City sit on six points after beating Dortmund 2-1 after comfortably defeating Sevilla.

City were coming off the back of a victory in the Manchester derby as they beat Manchester United 6-3 with hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

It didn't take long for Haaland to get back on the scoresheet against FC Copenhagen at The Etihad as after just seven minutes he got yet another goal.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Watch: Julian Alvarez rounds off the scoring for Manchester City

For the opener Joao Cancelo ran down the right-hand side and his deflected cross fell to the Norwegian international who swept the ball home this time with his right foot leaving the goalkeeper routed to his spot.

His second was much easier with Sergio Gomez's shot being parried out right into his path in the six-yard box and he had the simplest of tap-ins.

City's third came from an own goal and their fourth was from Riyad Mahrez who dispatched a penalty calmly.

The last goal came from Argentinian Julian Alvarez who started up top with Haaland.

It was a great run from Jack Grealish who found Mahrez and the Algerian skipped past one defender before squaring it to Alvarez for the cherry on top of a perfect evening.

Manchester City sit top of Group G on 9 points.

