Watch: Julian Alvarez Scores Brace On First Premier League Start

Manchester City went into their fifth game of the Premier League season looking to extent their unbeaten start.

It did not take long for them to take the lead against Nottingham Forest to keep up their record of scoring the first goal in every league game this season.

They have faced West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace so far gaining ten points in those games with Erling Haaland scoring six goals in those matches to start life in great form for City.

He added another three on top of those six in the 12th, 23rd and 38th minute.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joao Cancelo then made it four in the second half before Julian Alvarez scored his second goal in English football and his first in the Premier League on the 65th minute.

It did not take long for the Argentinian international to get his second goal.

Julian Alvarez gets a brace on his first start in the Premier League

It only took Haaland 12 minutes to break the deadlock against Steve Cooper's side after meeting a Phil Foden cross and 11 minutes later he got another with a simple finish.

Then before everyone knew it he had another hat-trick with a header in the six-yard box.

Cancelo's goal was a nice finish and Alvarez's first was an emphatic finish.

His second goal was a different type of finish and he hit the ball into the roof of net with three minutes to go to make it 6-0 to the home side.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: