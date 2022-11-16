Watch: Julian Alvarez Scores For Argentina

In preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Argentina take on the UAE in a friendly, in which Julian Alvarez has been given a start alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

With just 17 minutes gone, Manchester City's Alvarez put Argentina 1-0 up, with Messi putting the ball on a plate for the youngster to slot home.

Watch below to see Alvarez's goal:

Since the 22-year-old's strike, a brace from Di Maria and a Messi goal has put Argentina four goals to the good, giving Alvarez's side a comfortable lead heading into half-time.

Having been given his international debut in June of 2021, today's match against is the striker's 12th cap for Argentina, scoring three goals in all competitions.

Alvarez's talents have come to light since moving to Man City in the summer, and despite playing in the shadow of Erling Haaland, the young talent has scored seven goals and assisted two more in 20 appearances.

