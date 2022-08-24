Skip to main content

Watch: Julian Alvarez Scores For Manchester City Against Barcelona

Manchester City travelled to Spain for a midweek friendly against Barcelona to raise money for charity and Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the game.

Pep Guardiola named a side mixed with youth and experience for the game with the likes of Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker starting with Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer.

Julian Alvarez

Alvarez scored his first goal for the club against Liverpool in the Community Shield

Alvarez has started the Premier League season on the bench for City as the main man Erling Haaland has been in the line-up for every game so Guardiola decided to start Alvarez against Barcelona.

Phil Foden started to the left of him and Riyad Mahrez was on the right.

The Argentinian international scored the first goal of the contest on the 21st minute as an awful mistake from Inaki Pena allowed him to tap the ball in.

Guardiola has insisted that Alvarez will get more game time in the near future especially when there is games for City every three days as he does not want to risk running Haaland into the ground.

The 22-year-old had a very successful period in Argentina playing for River Plate where he played 120 games for them scoring 53 goals and getting 31 assists which caught the attention of the Manchester City scouts hence why they acted to fast to secure his signature in January.

City fans will be hoping he can be as good as their last Argentinian frontman, Sergio Aguero.

