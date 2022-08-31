Skip to main content

Watch: Julian Alvarez Scores His First Premier League Goal

Julian Alvarez scored his first Premier League goal after being handed his first start by Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City went into their fifth game of the Premier League season looking to extent their unbeaten start

It did not take long for them to take the lead against Nottingham Forest to keep up their record of scoring the first goal in every league game this season.

They have faced West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace so far gaining ten points in those games with Erling Haaland scoring six goals in them fixtures.

He added another three on top of those six in the 12th, 23rd and 38th minute.

Julian Alvarez

Joao Cancelo then made it four in the second half before Julian Alvarez scored his second goal in English football and his first in the Premier League.

Julian Alvarez scores his first goal in the Premier League

It only took Haaland 12 minutes to break the deadlock against Steve Cooper's side and 11 minutes later he got another one.

His first goal came from a cross from Phil Foden and his second was inadvertently set up by a Forest defender sliding in to deny Foden from scoring.

It left Haaland with an open goal and a simple tap-in for his second goal.

The third goal was again simple enough as he found himself in the right place at the right time to nod in after John Stones had headed it back across to him.

Erling Haaland

Cancelo got the fourth with a precise shot before Alvarez struck for his goal in the 65th minute.

He struck the ball under Dean Henderson's body with a very convincing finish.

The Argentinian international has a battle on his hands competing with Haaland but he has impressed on his first competitive start for the club.

