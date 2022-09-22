Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Masterclass Vs Wales

Kevin De Bruyne carried his Manchester City form into the internationals with a fantastic performance for Belgium against Wales in the Nations League.

The international break provided all the sides who are heading to the World Cup a chance of getting ready for the competition that is happening in November.

This international break is for the UEFA Nations League and there has been plenty of Manchester City players involved all over Europe with one of them being key man Kevin De Bruyne for Belgium.

Belgium, who are managed by former Wigan Athletic and Everton boss Roberto Martinez, have been competing in league A group 4 in the Nations League.

Wales, Poland and Holland are in their group with The Red Devils with their first game of this round of fixtures against Wales.

IMAGO / Belga

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores and Assists against Wales

Belgium ended up winning the game against Wales 2-1 with City's star man in the midfield opening the scoring in the in the 10th minute with a powerful finish on the edge of the box into the bottom right-hand corner.

On the 37th minute he then turned provider for former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi with a trademark cross putting it on a plate for him.

Wales got a goal back five minutes into the second half through Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore but they could not get an equaliser.

In the other group game Holland beat Poland 2-0 meaning they stayed top of the group on 13 points, three ahead of De Bruyne's Belgium.

