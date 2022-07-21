Skip to main content

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Puts Manchester City 2-1 Up Over Club America

Manchester City star man Kevin De Bruyne scores the second goal of their first pre-season game to put the Premier League Champions 2-1 up over Club America who had not long equalised before the Belgian put City back in front.

In City's first Pre-season game of their US tour they played Mexican Side Club America.

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne in Premier League action

Supporters got the chance in the first half to see Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez step on the pitch in a city shirt for the first time with Erling Haaland on the bench.

America came close from the start with Ortega forced into a stop on the two minute mark.

However it only took half an hour for the deadlock to be broken from Manchester City with a trademark curling finish but America hit back through Mexican international Henry Martin.

Kevin De Bruyne puts Manchester City back into the lead

Riyad Mahrez had possession on the right wing and saw De Bruyne make a smart run in-behind the defence.

He found him with a lovely ball and then De Bruyne took a touch before sliding the ball through the legs of America substitute goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez to make sure Pep Guardiola's side had the lead going into half-time.

Manchester City

De Bruyne
