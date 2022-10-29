Skip to main content

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores Spectacular Free-Kick

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring against Leicester City with a remarkable free-kick.

Manchester City travelled to The King Power stadium for their twelfth game of the Premier League season as they looked to close the gap to Arsenal who sat top of the table at kick-off.

Pep Guardiola made a host of changes to his starting line-up but the main one he was forced into doing as Erling Haaland was not fit enough to even make the bench for the Premier League Champions after being taken off against his old club Borussia Dortmund due to a foot injury.

Argentinian Julian Alvarez led the line instead of the Norwegian international whilst Guardiola also brought Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne back into the starting XI.

Kevin De Bruyne

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne open the scoring

Manchester City made a host of chances in the first half with Rodri's header the first save Danny Ward had to make with Bernardo Silva not long after with a half volley forcing the Welshman into another stop.

Ederson was also forced into work at the other end denying Harvey Barnes from scoring from the first shot from the home side.

At half-time though it was still goalless and after the break it only the Premier League Champions four minutes to open the deadlock through a ludicrously good free-kick which dipped just in time to hit the woodwork and go in Ward's net.

The goal sealed the three points for City who went above Arsenal by one point.

