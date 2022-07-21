Skip to main content

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores To Put Manchester City 1-0 Up Over Club America

Manchester City star man Kevin De Bruyne scores the first goal of their pre-season tour to put the Premier League Champions 1-0 up over Club America.

In City's first Pre-season game of their US tour they played Mexican Side Club America.

De Bruyne

De Bruyne in Premier League action

Supporters got the chance in the first half to see Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez step on the pitch in a city shirt for the first time with Erling Haaland on the bench.

America came close from the start with Ortega forced into a stop on the two minute mark.

However it only took half an hour for the deadlock to be broken from Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne Opens The Scoring

De Bruyne, who was the captain on the night, scored with a trademark curling finish on the edge of the box which footballing fans around the world will have seen many times in the past.

