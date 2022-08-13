Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores Wonder Goal As Manchester City Thrash Bournemouth

Manchester City welcomed Scott Parker’s Bournemouth to The Etihad and won with four goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma as City breezed to an easy three points in their first home game of the season.

Gundogan scored the opening goal in the 19th minute before De Bruyne scored a magical outside the foot finish on the half-an-hour mark.

De Bruyne terrorised the Bournemouth defence from the first minute IMAGO / Action Plus

The Belgium ran at the Bournemouth backline jinking his body teasing them before he unleashed a delicately placed effort with the outside of his foot.

It was a beautiful strike which easily beat Mark Travers before finding the bottom left corner.

De Bruyne at his best and showing why he is one of the most gifted players on the planet.

De Bruyne was involved yet again for the third goal as he slipped Foden in-behind and his scruffy finish went through Travers who would have been disappointed with himself but Foden got his first goal of the season.

The game was effectively over after 37 minutes meaning City could take their foot off the gas.

City got one more goal before the full-time whistle as Lerma accidently turned Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net to make it four.

De Bruyne celebrating his precise finish IMAGO / Action Plus

The result means City sit on the top of the table on goal difference with six points and six goals to their name whilst conceding zero.

A perfect start for the reigning champions.

