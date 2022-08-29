Where To Watch / Live Stream: Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Where to watch Manchester City v Nottingham Forest in the United Kingdom, United States, India and Australia as Pep Guardiola's men look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

It has been a near-perfect start to the season for Man City, who have won three games and drawn one so far this season. The Cityzens looked dominant in their first two games against West Ham and Bournemouth but were then held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle in their third match.

However, despite gaining just one point from the game, there were still plenty of positives that the Sky Blues could take from the encounter.

City showed great resilience to salvage a point from the Newcastle game after they went 3-1 down and this strong mental spirit was on display once more in their win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Sky Blues came from two goals behind once again in their 4-2 win against Palace after they went into half-time 2-0 down.

The unbeaten City will now host newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the Etihad this Wednesday as they look to continue their positive start to the season.

Forest come into this game after failing to win either of their last two matches, losing 2-0 to Spurs in their last outing and failing to beat Everton in the game prior.

The Reds have only won one game all season, so fans of The Cityzens will be expecting another positive result on Wednesday evening. Here is where you can watch the game, depending on what country you reside in:

Where To Watch

United Kingdom- Spectators in the UK can watch the game on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30 pm UK time.

USA- Viewers across the pond can catch the game via Peacock, where the match will kick off at 11.30 am PST/ 2.30 pm EST.

India- Fans in India will be able to watch the game on Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1 and JioTV, with the game set to kick off at 7.30 pm.

Australia- Fans down under can view the game on Optus Sport, with kick-off set for the early time of 4.30 am AEST.

