Watch: Manchester City 2-1 Down At Half-Time Against Newcastle

Manchester City are 2-1 down at half-time after a miraculous turn around from Newcastle United. 

Goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron see Manchester City go into the half-time break 2-1 down, and behind for the first time in the Premier League this season. 

Pep Guardiola's side have it all to do in the second-half, and have been second best since they opened the scoring early on.

Almiron

Miguel Almiron opens the scoring for Newcastle.

Miguel Almiron started the comeback, after Allan Saint-Maximin attacked the Manchester City defence to great affect and delivered an inch perfect ball to the back post. The goal was given after a brief VAR check.

Callum Wilson scored the second in predatory fashion. The goal came from more Allan Saint-Maximin good work, as the winger attacked Manchester City again and threaded a fine through ball to the Newcastle United striker.

Manchester City have looked incredibly suspect defensively, with Kyle Walker especially being given the run around by Allan Saint-Maximin. Newcastle deserve the lead, and if Manchester City do not improve in the second half they will be walking into their first defeat of the season.

With Liverpool having a very good chance of getting three points tomorrow against a Manchester United team on a horrific run of form, Pep Guardiola will stress the importance of a solid second half from his side.

All eyes will be on the second half at St. James Park, with Newcastle United fans hoping for more of the same.

