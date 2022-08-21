Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester City Held 3-3 By Newcastle United

Manchester City came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Newcastle United.

When Kieran Trippier made it 3-1 to Newcastle United, very few Manchester City fans at St. James Park could have imagined getting anything from the game. Pep Guardiola's side proved why they're champions, and scored two brilliant goals to get back into the game.

Kevin De Bruyne's pass for the second may go down as one of the best in recent Premier League history.

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier makes it 3-1 to Newcastle United.

Kieran Trippier had Manchester City hearts racing when he made it 3-1, with an early contender for free kick of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erling Haaland started the Manchester City comeback minutes later, with an instinctive volley into the back of the net for his third Premier League goal of the season. The strikers movement was second to none in the lead up to this goal.

Manchester City completed the comeback three minutes later, with Kevin De Bruyne slipping Bernardo Silva through on goal with one of the best passes you are likely to see in the Premier League. From zero to one hundred in the space of minutes, but Manchester City had to hold out for a draw.

Kieran Trippier had a red card over turned, which has come under massive criticism. Jamie Carragher was especially unhappy with the decision, with the Sky Sports pundit feeling the Newcastle player endangered Kevin De Bruyne in the tackle.

Manchester City held at St. James Park.

                             Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityNewcastle United

Manchester City
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-1 Down At Half-Time Against Newcastle

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gundogan
Match Coverage

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Puts Manchester City 1-0 Up Against Newcastle

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kaldiou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Chelsea Collapse Against Leeds United

By Elliot Thompson
Miguel Almiron, Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Unchanged For Manchester City Clash

By Elliot Thompson
Grealish
Match Coverage

Confirmed XI vs Newcastle United; Jack Grealish Injured

By Elliot Thompson
Newcastle_2
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Manchester City: Injury Updates & Team News

By Jake Mahon
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Speaks On His Manchester City Future

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Fail To Register Player Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett