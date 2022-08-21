Watch: Manchester City Held 3-3 By Newcastle United

Manchester City came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Newcastle United.

When Kieran Trippier made it 3-1 to Newcastle United, very few Manchester City fans at St. James Park could have imagined getting anything from the game. Pep Guardiola's side proved why they're champions, and scored two brilliant goals to get back into the game.

Kevin De Bruyne's pass for the second may go down as one of the best in recent Premier League history.

Kieran Trippier makes it 3-1 to Newcastle United. IMAGO / PA Images

Kieran Trippier had Manchester City hearts racing when he made it 3-1, with an early contender for free kick of the season.

Erling Haaland started the Manchester City comeback minutes later, with an instinctive volley into the back of the net for his third Premier League goal of the season. The strikers movement was second to none in the lead up to this goal.

Manchester City completed the comeback three minutes later, with Kevin De Bruyne slipping Bernardo Silva through on goal with one of the best passes you are likely to see in the Premier League. From zero to one hundred in the space of minutes, but Manchester City had to hold out for a draw.

Kieran Trippier had a red card over turned, which has come under massive criticism. Jamie Carragher was especially unhappy with the decision, with the Sky Sports pundit feeling the Newcastle player endangered Kevin De Bruyne in the tackle.

Manchester City held at St. James Park.

