WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa

The 3-2 comeback will go down in folklore at Manchester City, but what did Pep Guardiola say at half-time to spur that squad to victory?

Manchester City were 1-0 down at half-time to a Matty Cash bullet header, and needed to win the game in order to win the Premier League title.

The pressure was mounting inside the Etihad, and any sort of win for Liverpool would have seen them crowned Premier League Champions. What did Pep Guardiola say?

Pep Guardiola's team-talk was simple, but effective. He never believed for a second they wouldn't win the game, or at least he didn't allow his players to think he did.

The sense of belief is present in all the top managers. Sir Alex Ferguson done it best. Manchester United could be 3 down at half-time and you could never count them out a game because of that sheer belief.

Pep Guardiola instilled that in his players. So much so that even at 2-0 down when Philippe Coutinho scored and the headlines were already written, Manchester City still believed.

And we all know how the story ended. A famous substitute appearance for the hero Ilkay Gundogan, who slotted two goals away to send the stadium into pandemonium.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping this season is more straight forward than that of last seasons final day antics, but he showed why he is so highly regarded in that team-talk.

