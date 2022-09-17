WATCH: Phil Foden Scores Manchester City's Third Goal Against Wolves

Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win against Wolves this afternoon, with Phil Foden grabbing the final goal to cap off what was ultimately a comfortable victory for The Cityzens.

Today's goal sees Foden's tally for the season thus far double to two goals, with his previous goal coming against Bournemouth in a 4-0 win.

The 22-year-old will be keen to continue racking up goal contributions as we head towards the November World Cup, where he will be expecting to be a permanent fixture within the England squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is little doubt that the Stockport native is one of the world's most talented young players and The Cityzens will be hoping that the youngster continues to develop at the same rate he has been.

Alongside Foden, City have several young talents in their ranks, with Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez and the already world-class Erling Haaland. If all of these players continue to progress at a similar rate then there is no reason why this Sky Blues squad cannot continue to dominate for years to come.

You can watch Foden's goal today here via BT Sport:

It was a goal that showed fantastic movement from Foden within a more central area, which may have been a trait he learned while playing at false nine last season. The England international also showed brilliant composure in his finish to slide the ball under the legs of the Wolves defender.

Haaland's involvement in the build-up cannot be overlooked, either. The Norwegian showcased some fantastic technical ability to flick the ball away from Rayan Ait-Nouri before laying the ball off to Kevin De Bruyne who delivered a fantastic low ball into the box for Foden to stick away, giving the Belgian his second assist of the game.

Ultimately, it was a comfortable game for The Cityzens, who took the lead after just 55 seconds when Jack Grealish put the away side ahead.

The visitors would double their lead in the 16th minute when the talismanic Haaland struck once more, firing a low shot in from the outside of the area.

The result would be all but confirmed in the 33rd minute when Wolves were reduced to ten men after Nathan Collins saw red for a high and dangerous tackle on Grealish.

The result sees City go top of the league by two points, meaning second-placed Arsenal will need to beat Brentford if they want to regain the top spot.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: